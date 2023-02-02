2023: God Will Not Answer Your Prayers – Edwin Clark Fires Okowa, Calls Him Betrayer

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa has come under fire from prominent Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Naija News reports that Clark has come out to tag Okowa a betrayer, saying God would not answer his prayers as far as the elections are concerned.

Clark was reported to have asked Okowa to apologise to the people, his colleagues and Southern Nigeria.

He slammed Okowa for accepting to be running mate to PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, and therefore asked him to step down.

Clark said “I can therefore understand why you have deliberately and immorally betrayed your colleagues of Southern Nigeria and the people for your own selfish ambition by wanting to land on safer ground by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“No, by God’s grace, your prayer will not be answered. Perhaps, you have forgotten the gravity of the offence you have committed against the people of Southern Nigeria.”

The Ijaw leader was reported to have also said Okowa did not render the N250 billion 13% derivation fund received by the state and accused him of using money to develop his village at the expense of the oil communities.