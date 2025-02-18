Lagos Assembly Crisis: ‘Baba Is Not Happy They Removed Obasa, He Wants Him Back’

The prolonged standoff between former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and 32 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly may soon be resolved through political intervention.

A source close to both the Assembly and President Bola Tinubu, who spoke on condition of anonymity with BusinessDay, revealed that Obasa’s impeachment on January 13, 2025, did not have the President’s endorsement.

Naija News understands that the Lagos Assembly has been embroiled in a leadership tussle following Obasa’s impeachment and the subsequent election of Mojisola Meranda as the first female Speaker of the House.

The situation escalated on Monday when operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police sealed the Speaker’s office, leading to protests by legislative workers.

The source, while speaking on the crisis, said, “They disrespected Baba. They did not carry him along. Baba is not happy they removed Obasa and he wants him back.

“Look at what is happening because of Obasa. The House is divided; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) are divided among themselves, and there is division all over the place. This is not good for anybody. The invasion of the Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS) was also unnecessary. Some members criticised the presence of the DSS, while the DSS on the other hand said they were invited. Nobody knows the truth.”

Worried about the development, the source said that activities at the Assembly and at the executive arm may be negatively impacted.

“The impact of what is happening may be negative on the overall governance in Lagos State. For instance, the House has adjourned sine die. Will that not affect the work of the executive? Crisis is never good in any society. It affects development. When there is no peace, there will be arrested development.

“In the final analysis, it is the man (Tinubu) that will resolve it. After all, all the people in the House of Assembly are children of one political family,” the source said.