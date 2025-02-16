‘You Are Trying To Stifle Political Competition’ – Shettima Knocks Ganduje Over 2027 Presidency Comment

The National President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, has reacted to the call by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, for the North to bury any ambition of contesting the presidency in 2027.

Recall that Ganduje had urged northern politicians nursing presidential ambition in 2027 to bury the idea, insisting that President Tinubu would serve two terms.

Reacting to Ganduje’s statement during an interview with Vanguard, Shettima stated that the APC chieftain was trying to silence the opposition.

He insisted that Ganduje’s position raised disturbing questions about Nigeria’s democracy.

He said, “Ganduje’s call for politicians from the North to drop any ambition of contesting against Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election raises important questions about the principles of democracy and the right to political participation.

“It is essential to analyze this statement in the context of democratic principles and the right to political participation. In a democratic society, every citizen has the right to contest for political office and present themselves as candidates for election.

“This right is enshrined in the constitution and is a fundamental aspect of a functioning democracy. Ganduje’s call for politicians from the North to refrain from contesting against Tinubu raises concerns about the freedom of political expression and the right to participate in the democratic process.

“By discouraging potential candidates from running for office, Ganduje’s statement could be seen as an attempt to limit the choices available to voters and stifle political competition.

“Such a directive could also be interpreted as an attempt to consolidate power within a particular political faction or region, rather than promoting a fair and open electoral process.

“In a diverse and multi-ethnic country like Nigeria, it is essential that all regions and groups have equal opportunities to participate in the political arena and present their ideas and policies to the electorate.

“It is also worth noting that the 2027 presidential election is still several years away, and it is premature to make such sweeping statements about potential candidates and their eligibility to contest for office.

“In a democratic society, political competition should be encouraged, and voters should have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

“As citizens and observers, it is crucial to uphold these principles and ensure that all individuals have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process without fear of reprisal or discrimination.”