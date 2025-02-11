Tinubu Is Going For A Second Term In 2027, Then The North Can Take Over After That – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that it is not the turn of the North to assume the presidency in 2027.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu will run for a second term in office, and after completing his tenure, power can then return to the Northern region in 2031.

Ganduje emphasized that the APC is a party which believes in rotation and zoning of the presidency.

Naija News reports the former Kano State Governor made the declaration on Tuesday when he played host to a delegation of the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum.

He said; “I have even seen that you are assisting the government in public enlightenment for people to understand the tax reform agenda. This tax reform, initially was misunderstood, but in the course of time there was a lot of public engagement. I think people have come to understand the whole purpose of the tax reforms.

“If support organizations like you, whenever there is an agenda by the federal government if such support groups will come in, in order to assist, then it will form public enlightenment and inclusiveness in the running of the government. So we thank you.

“We have seen your plan in order to mobilize voters in respect of the 2027 election. This is very encouraging. I have to congratulate you for this. And also, you know, our president is for the North, our president is for the South, our president is for the six geopolitical zones and we have been receiving support groups from all the six geopolitical zones.

“We are happy that our party believes in zoning. When a leader from the northern part of this country was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president in our party should come from the South, and luckily enough, we worked very hard with the cooperation of Nigerians.

“Our president has come from the south and he is going, by God’s grace, for a second term in 2027. And then after that, it will be turned to the northern part of this country.

“So this northern youth forum, I believe we are on the right course and we encourage you to continue working on that. We will study your documents and we shall see areas of cooperation.”