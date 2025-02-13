‘If My Husband Listened To Me, I Wouldn’t Be A Widow’ – Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

The wife of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said if her husband had listened to her, he would not have died.

Naija News reported that the former Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu (SAN), died on 27 December 2023 from prostate cancer complications.

In an interview with an online medium, Mrs. Akeredolu said her husband failed to heed her advice and followed the directives of spiritualists and pastors.

The online medium, Star News, asked her if it was she disapproved of prayers and rejected all spiritual assistance during Akeredolu’s battle with cancer; she answered yes.

“What came out of their mountain climbing, blessed handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons? If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow,” she answered.

The former First Lady of Ondo State, described the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as “rudderless”.

Speaking on the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Mrs. Akeredolu, noted that only those benefitting from the government would score its policies good.

“Only those benefiting would say that. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that all is not well in the country,” she stated.

The former Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Imo East District added that her senatorial ambition remains “absolutely” intact.