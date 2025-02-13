Canada Denies CDS Musa Visa; Ribadu Says ‘They Can Go To Hell’

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has revealed that the Canadian Embassy denied him and other top military officers visas, on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that General Musa stated this on Thursday while speaking at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff described the incident as embarrassing and disappointing.

He added that denial was a clear reminder that the country must “stand on its own, stand strong as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted”.

Giving further information, CDS Musa said: “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday (Wednesday), I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there,” Musa said.

“We were invited with our team. Half has gone and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing.”

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who was also at the event in Abuja, described the visa incident as disrespectful and painful.

He commended General Musa for having the courage to tell the ugly story. “Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” he said.

The National Security Adviser re-emphasized the need for all to put efforts to ensure the country works.

“Even though it’s painful, it’s disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

“Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work,” the Cable quoted him.