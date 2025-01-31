Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 31st January, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 31st January, 2025

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has expressed sorrow over the tragic plane crash which happened in the United States of America.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, said he is deeply saddened by the incident which occurred in Washington D.C.

Naija News recalls a tragic mid-air collision that occurred near Washington, D.C., involving an American Airlines commercial jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, left 67 people unaccounted for.

Reacting to the development, President Tinubu expressed condolences to the American people and government as well as the families of the victims.

He added that Nigeria stands in solidarity with the USA in their time of grief.

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have insisted that they followed due process and procedure in the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the House.

According to them, the removal of Obasa was done in line with all constitutional provisions.

The lawmakers made the declaration in a statement on Thursday signed by Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode on behalf of the House after their appearance at the Lagos Command of the Department of State Services (DSS).

As earlier reported by Naija News, the DSS invited two lawmakers from the Lagos State House of Assembly over their alleged involvement in the speakership crisis rocking the Assembly.

The invitation follows the crisis surrounding the removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on January 13.

The lawmakers, Lanre Afinni and Sylvester Ogunkelu, were followed by other lawmakers to the DSS office in Lagos in a show of solidarity.

Following the visit to the DSS, the Lagos lawmakers insisted that their decision adhered strictly to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act. They referenced Sections 92 and 96, which outline the procedures for electing and removing a Speaker, stressing that due process was followed.

They also commended the DSS for its professionalism and for ensuring a smooth and respectful engagement. All detained lawmakers have since been released.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has lashed out at President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the prosecution of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and the arrest of a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a post via his X handle on Thursday, asserted that Sowore’s prosecution and detention of Yusuf amount to systematic harassment and intimidation aimed at dismantling the opposition parties to establish a one-party system.

Describing Sowore’s prosecution as baseless, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election said Tinubu’s government may soon imprison everyone criticising his administration.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticized the Federal Government for enforcing economic policies influenced by international financial institutions, arguing that the removal of subsidies and rising tariffs are making life unbearable for Nigerians.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah condemned the recent announcement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of a 50% increase in telecom tariffs.

He described the move as excessive and proposed a more moderate 5% increase, considering the economic strain already burdening citizens.

Upah reaffirmed the NLC’s commitment to its planned nationwide protest on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, to oppose the telecom tariff hike and other unfavourable government policies.

He warned that the planned telecom price adjustment would severely affect ordinary Nigerians, manufacturers, and the middle class.

He questioned the impact of multiple tariff hikes on ordinary Nigerians, stating that rising energy and communication costs were pushing manufacturers, middle-class earners, and everyday citizens to the brink.

Former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has disclosed that it wasn’t former President Muhammadu Buhari who instigated former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

According to Chief Akande, he asked Buhari many questions, including if he was behind the decision of Osinbajo to contest the APC presidential ticket but the former President replied in the negative.

The former Osun State Governor said Buhari told him it was against his culture to contest against your mentor for a position.

When asked during an interview with Edmund Obilo, Akande disclosed that Buhari didn’t oppose Tinubu’s candidacy.

He added, however, that Osinbajo did not step down for Tinubu despite efforts to avoid bitterness among Yoruba contenders.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has declared that the root cause of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) started with the selfish ambitions of Atiku Abubakar in 2003.

Olayinka said the PDP problem started when Atiku sabotaged the PDP efforts to win Lagos State.

He added that as the sitting Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku almost pushed his principal out of power, and it took Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to beg before he could get the ticket to serve for a second term in office.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview appearance with Arise News, Olayinka said the issues in PDP were not too noticeable because the party was able to patch things up and remain in power.

The FCT Minister’s aide added that it was a rebellion led by Atiku that resulted in the loss of the presidential race by Goodluck Jonathan, who, at that time, was seeking a second term in office and eventually pushed the PDP out of power in 2015.

Olayinka recalled how Atiku joined the All Progressives Congres (APC) and gave his resources, including money and time, to ensure victory for the party at the expense of the PDP.

Naija News reports Olayinka accused Atiku of always running to Dubai after losing elections, only to return every four years to take another shot.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied, in clear and unequivocal terms, claims recently attributed to Omoyele Sowore alleging that the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is illegal.

In a statement to Naija News on Thursday, Force Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, described the claims as baseless and misleading.

He stated that such claims are entirely unfounded and seek to undermine the legitimacy of the IGP’s appointment as well as public confidence in the Nigeria Police.

Adejobi noted that it is crucial for members of the public to be aware that IGP Egbetokun’s status as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police is both legally and procedurally sound.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force views Mr. Sowore’s unfounded assertions as an attempt to erode public trust and foster confusion regarding the force’s leadership.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has declared that the policy intervention of the apex bank prevented Nigeria’s inflation from surging to 42.81% by December 2024.

Cardoso also revealed that the CBN would stick to orthodox monetary policies to tame inflation in 2025.

According to him, the diaspora remittances would rise to ₦31.79tn when fourth-quarter figures for 2024 are released.

Naija News reports the CBN Governor made the disclosures in Abuja on Thursday at the 2025 Monetary Policy Forum.

He further noted that throughout 2024, the CBN implemented bold policy measures across six Monetary Policy Committee meetings, including raising the Monetary Policy Rate by 875 basis points to 27.50 per cent, increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio for Other Depository Corporations by 1,750 basis points to 50.00 per cent, and adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR.

The Federal Government has donated ₦30 million to the family of Taiwo Akinkunmi, the late designer of Nigeria’s national flag, in recognition of his contributions to the country.

Akinkunmi, who passed away on August 30, 2023, at the age of 87, was buried on September 6, 2024, a year after his death, following his family’s unfulfilled wait for a promised state burial.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, alongside the Oyo State Director of the Agency, Olukemi Afolayan, presented the ₦30 million cheque to the Akinkunmi family in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday.

Issa-Onilu stated that the donation was not a payment for Akinkunmi’s services but a token of appreciation for his patriotic contributions to Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier pledged financial support and a national burial for the late Akinkunmi when a government delegation led by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, paid a condolence visit to his family on September 4, 2023.

While the state burial did not materialize, the financial pledge has now been fulfilled.

Nigerian journalist, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, has asserted that women must attain self-reliance in relationships while reacting to the divorce saga between Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that the ace broadcaster, speaking on her show ‘Real Talk With Kike’, shed light on the complexities of love, sacrifice, and self-worth in relationships, urging women to prioritise self-love over societal expectations.

Kike, wife to Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati, faulted Annie’s decision to stay in the relationship with 2Baba despite early warning signs.

Atanda-Owo empathised with Annie’s unwavering commitment to love but stressed that women must learn to prioritise their emotional and mental well-being.

Kike also commended 2Baba’s maturity in handling the marriage crisis and not spilling their daily lives issues on social media.

