What Buhari Said When I Asked Him If He Told Osinbajo To Contest Against Tinubu – Bisi Akande

Former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has disclosed that it wasn’t former President Muhammadu Buhari who instigated former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

According to Chief Akande, he asked Buhari many questions, including if he was behind the decision of Osinbajo to contest the APC presidential ticket but the former President replied in the negative.

The former Osun State Governor said Buhari told him it was against his culture to contest against your mentor for a position.

When asked during an interview with Edmund Obilo, Akande disclosed that Buhari didn’t oppose Tinubu’s candidacy.

He added, however, that Osinbajo did not step down for Tinubu despite efforts to avoid bitterness among Yoruba contenders.

“I asked him (Buhari) many questions, including whether he instigated Osinbajo to contest against Tinubu. He said no and explained that, in his culture, when your mentor is interested in a position, you don’t contest with him,” Akande said during the interview.

Speaking also on the relationship between Tinubu and Osinbajo, Akande revealed that he played a key role in Osinbajo’s nomination as vice president.

“In 2011, Tinubu was discussing with Buhari about replacing Bakare with someone. I told Tinubu, ‘I’m going to recommend Osinbajo, and I did,” Akande said.

Tinubu Is A Political Strategist

During the interview, Akande said Tinubu knew more about Lagos and American politics at the time, but he should have learned many things about Nigerian politics now as the President.

“He may have known a lot about the politics of Lagos and America, but he was very ignorant about the politics of Nigeria. Now that he is president, I don’t know how much he has learned,” he said.