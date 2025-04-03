Why We Won’t Allow Rally For Wike, Tinubu – Bayelsa Govt

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has declared that his administration will not permit the proposed pro-Wike rally scheduled to hold in Yenagoa, citing security concerns and the need to maintain regional peace.

The rally, organised by a group known as The New Associate to show solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was planned for the Bayelsa State capital. However, speaking during the 158th State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Governor Diri made it clear that the event would not be allowed to go ahead.

While affirming his government’s commitment to upholding constitutional rights, including the right to peaceful assembly, Diri insisted that the peace and security of Bayelsa must not be compromised, especially in light of ongoing political tensions in neighbouring Rivers State.

“We are not a government that goes against the rule of law. We cherish and protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Governor Diri said.

“However, as the chief security officer of this state, I must ensure the peace of Bayelsa is not disturbed by any external influence. Rivers and Bayelsa are sister states, and the situation in one affects the other.”

The governor noted that the political situation in Rivers, which he described as tense, could have spillover effects on Bayelsa.

He stressed that hosting a rally linked to the political crisis would be “unwise and counter-productive,” especially at a time when President Bola Tinubu had reportedly declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“Some people want to hold a mega rally here, but we are not yet in a political season,” Diri said. “I am not stopping anyone from exercising their fundamental rights, but I must act in the best interest of our state.”

He warned that no activity likely to provoke unrest or destabilise the state would be tolerated under his watch. He also emphasised that all public gatherings must follow proper procedures, citing the example of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who duly informed the state government of her planned visit on Thursday in partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Governor Diri urged Bayelsans to welcome the First Lady warmly and commended the collaborative effort behind her visit.

He concluded by calling on residents to continue upholding peace and unity, adding that his administration remains committed to preserving law and order across the state.

“Let us work together to ensure Bayelsa continues to be a peaceful and stable state for all,” he said.