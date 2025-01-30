‘I Am Deeply Saddened, Nigeria Stands With America’ – Tinubu Reacts To US Plane Crash

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has expressed sorrow over the tragic plane crash which happened in the United States of America.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, said he is deeply saddened by the incident which occurred in Washington D.C.

Naija News recalls a tragic mid-air collision that occurred near Washington, D.C., involving an American Airlines commercial jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, left 67 people unaccounted for.

The American Eagle Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night when it collided with the military helicopter, which had three crew members onboard.

Reacting to the development, President Tinubu expressed condolences to the American people and government as well as the families of the victims.

He added that Nigeria stands in solidarity with the USA in their time of grief.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Washington, D.C.

“On behalf of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the United States, and all affected by this profound loss. I commend the courageous efforts of first responders and emergency teams for their selfless work in harsh conditions.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States Government and its People, united in grief and hopeful for a new day,” the statement read.