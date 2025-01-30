67 Feared Dead In Collision Between American Airlines Plane, Army Helicopter Near Washington, D.C.

A tragic mid-air collision occurred near Washington, D.C., involving an American Airlines commercial jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, leaving 67 people unaccounted for.

The American Eagle Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night when it collided with the military helicopter, which had three crew members onboard.

Officials confirmed that the Black Hawk was on a training mission at the time of the incident.

According to flight tracking data from FlightRadar24, the aircraft was flying at an altitude of approximately 300 feet when the crash happened.

In a video statement, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed deep concern for those onboard and announced plans to visit the crash site with a response team.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew,” the airline stated, adding that it was working closely with emergency responders.

Rescue teams have launched extensive search operations in the nearby Potomac River, as authorities fear this could be one of the deadliest air disasters in the U.S. in over 15 years.

A massive rescue operation involving 300 state and federal responders is currently underway at the crash site, according to DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, who spoke at a news conference around 1 a.m. EST on Thursday.

He stated that the effort will span several days as emergency teams—including police, fire, and dive units—navigate harsh conditions of darkness, freezing waters, and strong winds in an attempt to determine the fate of the 67 individuals affected by the collision.

He further noted that ice fragments on the river have made the rescue efforts particularly “dangerous.”

Emergency teams are actively responding to the airplane wreckage in the Potomac River, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as efforts continue to locate survivors.

“The water is dark, it is murky, and that is a very tough condition for them to dive in,” Donnelly explained. “If you can imagine, the river is a large black spot at night with no lights on it, except for a few buoy lights.”

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he had been briefed on the situation and extended gratitude to first responders for their swift action.