Full List Of African Countries Affected By Donald Trump’s New Tariffs

The President of the United States of America (U.S), Donald Trump, on Thursday (today), unveiled his highly awaited “red hot” tariffs designed to enhance American manufacturing and hold countries, including Africa, accountable for what he characterizes as prolonged unfair trade practices.

Naija News reports that Trump declared a 10% baseline tariff on all imports entering the U.S., with increased rates applied to nations that maintain trade surpluses with America.

Among the steepest tariffs will be those imposed on smaller nations, with imports from Lesotho facing a staggering 50%.

The European Union will encounter a 20% tariff, while China is subject to a 34% rate.

Below is the list of African countries included in Trump’s initial proposal:

Lesotho – 50% Madagascar – 47% Mauritius – 40% Botswana – 37% South Africa 30% Nigeria – 14% Kenya – 10% Ghana – 10% Ethiopia – 10% Tanzania – 10% Uganda – 10% Senegal – 10% Liberia – 10%

While Nigeria and several other African countries are not included in Trump’s additional list, they are still impacted by the 10% baseline tariff that applies to all imports entering the United States.

Naija News reports that supporters praised the decision as a courageous effort to safeguard American interests, while detractors cautioned about possible backlash from key trading partners and rising expenses for U.S. consumers.

This announcement represents an extension of Trump’s enduring “America First” trade policy, which was a central theme throughout his initial term in office.