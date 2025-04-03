Trump’s 20% Tariff On EU Imports Sparks Retaliation Plans From Europe

The European Union has announced its intention to implement countermeasures in response to the latest tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump but remains open to ongoing negotiations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made this statement on Thursday, during a summit with Central Asian leaders in Uzbekistan.

She described Trump’s actions as a “major blow to businesses and consumers worldwide.”

Von der Leyen emphasized that Europe is prepared to take action to protect its economic interests, adding that the new tariffs would result in millions of citizens facing increased costs for groceries, medications, and transportation.

Additionally, she warned that inflation would rise, negatively impacting the most vulnerable groups in society.

The EU is in the process of finalizing its first set of retaliatory measures, with further actions being planned should talks with the U.S. fail, von der Leyen confirmed.

She reassured European citizens not to lose hope, assuring them that Europe is well-equipped to manage the situation.

She also mentioned that discussions were already underway with the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, which have been hit hardest by the tariffs.

Trump’s announcement on Wednesday revealed new blanket tariffs of 10 percent on most imports to the U.S., with steeper penalties for countries with large trade deficits. Imports from the EU, according to Trump, will face a 20 percent tariff.