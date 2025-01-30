NLC Blasts FG’s Economic Policies, Vows To Resist 50% Telecom Tariff Increase

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticized the Federal Government for enforcing economic policies influenced by international financial institutions, arguing that the removal of subsidies and rising tariffs are making life unbearable for Nigerians.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah condemned the recent announcement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of a 50% increase in telecom tariffs.

He described the move as excessive and proposed a more moderate 5% increase, considering the economic strain already burdening citizens.

Upah reaffirmed the NLC’s commitment to its planned nationwide protest on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, to oppose the telecom tariff hike and other unfavourable government policies.

He warned that the planned telecom price adjustment would severely affect ordinary Nigerians, manufacturers, and the middle class.

“This rally is to halt this mindless tariff increase,” Upah stated, referring to the nationwide protest set for Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

“And if by any chance there has to be an increase at all, 5%, given the fact of our situation that there have been increases across the board. But now to say 50%, it is not going to work.”

He questioned the impact of multiple tariff hikes on ordinary Nigerians, stating that rising energy and communication costs were pushing manufacturers, middle-class earners, and everyday citizens to the brink.

“Where will the ordinary Nigerians be at the end of the day when we have energy tariff increases?

“The manufacturers are groaning, the middle-class people are groaning. The ordinary Nigerians on the streets can’t even afford to turn on the lights in their sitting rooms. When taxes are low, more people pay than when you have high taxes,” he added.