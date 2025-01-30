Obasa: Details Of What Transpired Between Lagos Assembly Members And DSS Emerge

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have insisted that they followed due process and procedure in the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the House.

According to them, the removal of Obasa was done in line with all constitutional provisions.

The lawmakers made the declaration in a statement on Thursday signed by Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode on behalf of the House after their appearance at the Lagos Command of the Department of State Services (DSS).

As earlier reported by Naija News, the DSS invited two lawmakers from the Lagos State House of Assembly over their alleged involvement in the speakership crisis rocking the Assembly.

The invitation follows the crisis surrounding the removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on January 13.

The lawmakers, Lanre Afinni and Sylvester Ogunkelu, were followed by other lawmakers to the DSS office in Lagos in a show of solidarity.

Following the visit to the DSS, the Lagos lawmakers insisted that their decision adhered strictly to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act. They referenced Sections 92 and 96, which outline the procedures for electing and removing a Speaker, stressing that due process was followed.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly, as an independent arm of government, exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of the people of Lagos. Any attempt to challenge this lawful action undermines the authority granted to us by the Nigerian Constitution,” the lawmakers stated.

They also commended the DSS for its professionalism and for ensuring a smooth and respectful engagement. All detained lawmakers have since been released.

Reiterating their commitment to legislative duties, the Assembly called on all stakeholders, including the executive and the public, to respect the sanctity of legislative processes and avoid undue interference.