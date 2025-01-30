Obasa: DSS Invites Lagos Lawmakers

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited two lawmakers from the Lagos State House of Assembly over their alleged involvement in the speakership crisis rocking the Assembly.

The invitation follows the crisis surrounding the removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on January 13.

According to Punch, the lawmakers, Lanre Afinni and Sylvester Ogunkelu, are being questioned by the DSS in the Magodo area of the state.

Details of their invitation are still sketchy but sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication stated that other lawmakers followed the two parliamentarians to the DSS office in Lagos in a show of solidarity.

A source in the DSS who is not officially authorised to speak, said, “They were just invited for questioning.”

Obasa was removed by a majority of the lawmakers on January 13, 2025, following allegations of misconduct and financial misappropriations.

He was replaced by the former deputy speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda.

Meanwhile, a member of the Governance Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Muraina Taiwo, has described the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the state House of Assembly as illegal.

The lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1, during a press conference at Speaker’s Lodge, GRA Ikeja, last Saturday, denied the allegations of corruption and faulted his removal.

He said, “My status in the House? I strongly believe I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way and I will not contest it.”

Reacting to the situation, Taiwo, in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday, titled, ‘My Take on the Ongoing Imbroglio at the Lagos State House of Assembly,’ said Obasa’s removal was illegal and a disrespect to the party leadership.

He noted that the situation had polarised GAC, urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene on the matter.

He said, “The act of the lawmakers is illegal. It shows total disregard and clear disrespect for leadership.

“The GAC leadership is split over the matter but we will all defer to our de facto leader, the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resolve the crisis.”