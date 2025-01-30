Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has lashed out at President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the prosecution of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and the arrest of a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a post via his X handle on Thursday, asserted that Sowore’s prosecution and detention of Yusuf amount to systematic harassment and intimidation aimed at dismantling the opposition parties to establish a one-party system.

Describing Sowore’s prosecution as baseless, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election said Tinubu’s government may soon imprison everyone criticising his administration.

He wrote, “When I made the clarion call that Tinubu and the APC were devoting their energies to the systematic harassment, intimidation, and dismantling of the opposition, all in service of their grand design for a one-party autocracy, I became the target of vicious attacks.

“The arrest and baseless prosecution of @YeleSowore is the latest chapter in this unrelenting campaign. Now, they have seen fit to add Professor Usman Yusuf — an outspoken critic of this administration — into their grim roster. At the pace they are going, it seems they may soon find themselves contending with the incarceration of every one of us.”