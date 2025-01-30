‘They Will Never Have My Passport’ – Sowore Speaks As He Joins Protest In Abuja [Photos]

Activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore was seen on Thursday standing in solidarity with demonstrators outside the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News earlier reported that Justice Musa Suleiman Liman granted Sowore bail set at ₦10 million, requiring a surety of the same amount.

Additionally, he was ordered to surrender his international passport and given 24 hours to meet the conditions or face police custody.

The bail ruling follows 17 counts of cybercrime charges brought against Sowore by the Nigerian Police, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from an alleged tweet by Sowore, in which he referred to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as the “illegal IGP.”

Reacting to the bail conditions in a Facebook post, Sowore expressed his refusal to comply under questionable terms, stating, “They granted the ‘bail,’ but I am not going to be bailed out by a corrupt civil servant at level 17 or 16; they got the memo and took the condition off their table. Even then, they still targeted my international passport, but that too they will never have!”

Visual evidence from the scene captured Sowore briefly participating in the protest, raising a placard reading “Egbetokun Must Go” while chanting alongside demonstrators before departing.

See photos below: