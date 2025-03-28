Sowore Vows To Back Delta Nursing Student Threatened For Posting Song Against First Lady

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has condemned Delta State College of Nursing, Agbor, for threatening a student nurse who posted a song against First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on TikTok.

Naija News reported that the school’s Provost, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, in a letter dated March 27, said the student nurse identified as Osato Edobor committed a punishable offence for allegedly posting the song against the First Lady on TikTok.

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the Student Handbook under standardized disciplinary action for some punishable offences No 8, Page 21.

“You are therefore requested to explain in writing in triplicate copies within 24 hours of receipt of this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for this act,” it read in part.

Reacting to the query on his 𝕏 handle, on Friday, Sowore stated that any disciplinary action against the student would be an injustice.

The human rights activist assured Edobor that she would be provided with all legal might against the threatened disciplinary action of the school management.

“The audacious nursing school students who suitably rejected Bola Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, in that ‘Na Your Mama Be This’ song ought to be celebrated, but as is characteristic of this Tinubu repressive era, one of them is being targeted for sharing this charming rendition on her TikTok page.

“We will be providing backing to this lady with all our physical and legal might to ensure the authorities at Delta State College of Nursing Sciences do not perpetrate this egregious act of injustice, as an injury to one is an injury to all,” he wrote.