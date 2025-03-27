Rejecting Jonathan’s Offer To Work For Him Remains One Of My Best Decisions – Sowore

Human rights activist and news publisher, Omoyele Sowore has disclosed that former President Goodluck Jonathan wanted him in his cabinet, but he rejected the offer.

Sowore, in an interview with Leadership, which was published on Thursday, added that the former president even offered him money, but he rejected the offer.

The publisher, in the interview, disclosed that Jonathan’s offer came after helping to fight the power cabal during the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Sowore said Jonathan sent people to him and made many inducing offers, including monetary offers, but he turned them back. He added that rejecting the offers remains one of the best decisions he made in life.

According to him, he met former President Jonathan through a mutual friend, the late Oronto Douglas, who was a former presidential adviser and a personal friend.

“The past president that I could have been closest to was Goodluck Jonathan through a guy who is now late, Oronto Douglas. Oronto Douglas was a very good friend of mine. In fact, it was Oronto Douglas that first assisted me to travel abroad, first to Belgium and to the Netherlands, before I then went to the US. I was a heartbeat away from him,” Sowore said.

The Offers

Naija News reports Sowore said Jonathan sent people to him to persuade him to return to Nigeria and work with his administration, but he firmly declined the offers.

He disclosed that he already knew he couldn’t work in the set up he had already seen.

The former presidential candidate, however, said Jonathan didn’t back down easily and made monetary offers just for him to join his government, but he turned down the offers.

“When we fought Yar’Adua’s cabal to the point that Jonathan became President; when he came to the US, he sent a man to come and look for me. But before then, he sent Oronto Douglas to ask me to move back to Nigeria to come and work with him.

“And I told them that I cannot fit into the setup that I already saw. It was one of my best decisions.

“When he (Jonathan) sent a man to send money to me, I never met that man before, and I told him I don’t need their money. Because I did not work for him for money,” Sowore said.