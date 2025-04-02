Tinubu Has No Energy To Run Nigeria – Ameh, Sowore Fault France Trip

The National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, have condemned President Bola Tinubu’s working visit to France.

Naija News reported that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, disclosed that Tinubu would be leaving Nigeria for France on a working visit.

According to the statement, during the visit, the President would appraise his administration’s midterm performance and assess key milestones.

He would also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year,” it said.

Ameh said the President has shown he has no energy to govern the country. He added that there was no evidence to show that the President’s journey would benefit the country.

“Which President leaves his country for two weeks without any cogent evidence that he will be able to contribute to the developmental transition of the country? Our President has no energy to run this country,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

On his part, human rights activist, Sowore faulted the reason given for the President’s journey to France. According to him, it was a medical care trip.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fled Nigeria again to France, for medical care, although some liars in his office claim he is on a ‘working visit’. It is troubling to know that approximately 200 million Nigerians may be repeatedly subjected to misinformation disseminated on a daily basis and they in turn do nothing to liberate themselves,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.