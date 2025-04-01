Stop Rewarding Incompetence – Sowore Blasts Tinubu For Extending Tenure Of Nandap As Immigration Boss

News publisher and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has disagreed with the decision of President Bola Tinubu to extend the tenure of Kemi Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Sowore, in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, said President Tinubu is simply rewarding incompetent and long-serving civil servants who refuse to relinquish their positions after attaining retirement age.

He added that such actions impact negatively on the career progression of others in the same line of service who are forced to retire or become limited in their current roles.

“This situation is intolerable! Under president Bola Tinubu’s governance, the practice of rewarding incompetent and long-serving civil servants who refuse to relinquish their positions after attaining retirement age has become obstinately prevalent, thereby obstructing the career progression of others who are either mandatorily retired or coerced out of their roles by these recalcitrant officials,” Sowore said.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu, in a statement on Monday via his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, approved the extension of Nandap’s tenure as the Immigration CG.

Like Nandap, Like Egbetokun

Sowore, however, disagreed with the extension, faulting a similar extension granted to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The human rights activist also accused Nandap of placing Tinubu’s political opponents on a national watchlist at airports and border posts across Nigeria during #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in August 2024.

“This Nigeria Immigration Service, Controller-General Kemi Nandap, who started placing Tinubu opponents on the national watchlist at airports and border posts across Nigeria during #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in August 2024, just as Kayode Egbetokun as IGP of Nigeria Police Force was murdering protesters and charging minors for treason,” Sowore added.

Sowore called for the removal of both Nandap and Kayode Egbetokun, stating, “EgbetokunMustGo #KemiNandapMustGo.”