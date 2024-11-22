Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 22nd November, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 22nd November, 2024

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, approved the $2.2 billion loan request from President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate gave the approval following the review of a report presented by the Chairman of the Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Aliyu Wamakko.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau commended the committee for its swift action and thorough examination of the loan request.

The amount approved translates to ₦1.7 trillion at an exchange rate of N800 per dollar, and is expected to cover the N9.1 trillion shortfall in the 2024 budget.

The President’s request was also approved by the House of Representatives during Thursdy’s plenary presided over by Speaker Tjudeen Abbas.

Recall President Tinubu had requested the National Assembly’s approval for a fresh external borrowing plan of ₦1.767 trillion to partially fund the ₦9.7 trillion budget deficit in the 2024 appropriation act.

The president’s request was read during plenary on Tuesday by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Bode George, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to jettison any plan of contesting the 2027 presidency.

Speaking on Thursday during a press conference to mark his 79th birthday, George told Atiku to step down from the race and allow the younger ones to contest.

According to the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, it is time for Atiku to act like an elder and stop contesting for the presidency, which he has been doing since 1993.

“Now to Atiku, my advice is this: you will be 81 years old in 2027, and you have been contesting for the presidency since 1993. This is the time for you to calm down and act like an elder. I appeal to you in the name of the almighty Allah that you serve, take it easy and leave everything for prosperity,” – Bode George said.

The federal government has said investment in youth is a necessity that no country can play with, as no nation can prosper without investment in its youth.

Vice President Kashim Shettima said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to youth empowerment and development.

Shettima stated this on Thursday, on the theme ‘Shaping Africa’s Future with AfCFTA and Agenda 2063’, during the 2024 Youth Legacy Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima called for a unified effort to bridge generational divides in Nigeria, emphasizing the pivotal role the youths play in shaping Nigeria and the continent’s future.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, he said, “There is no nation that can prosper without investing in its youth. They are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are also the anchors of today.

He stressed that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063 present vast opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive as innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

Acclaimed leader of Eastern Security Network (ESN), alleged armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has been reportedly arrested in Finland.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Pidgin Service, Simon Ekpa was remanded in detention by Finland authority for alleged terrorist activities.

BBC reported that the District Court of Päijät-Häme, in Finland, sent Ekpa, who is a Lahti-Nigerian municipal politician, ‘to prison on probable cause and on suspicion of publicly inciting people to commit crime with terrorist intent“.

The court reportedly said Simon Ekpa allegedly spread separatist propaganda on social media.

It reported that Ekpa allegedly committed the reported crime on 23 August 2021, in Lahti.

In addition to Ekpa, BBC reported Finnish National Bureau of Investigation also arrested four other men on suspicion of terrorist offences.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria is sinking further in debt.

Naija News reports the House of Representatives had on Thursday approved the ₦1.77 trillion ($2.2b) loan request of President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers approved the request during a plenary presided over by House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas following the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Loans and Debt Management.

Earlier, the Senate had also approved the $2.2 billion loan request from President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting in a statement to Naija News, Atiku accused the National Assembly of helping Tinubu sink Nigeria into further debt.

According to him, Tinubu’s loans are bone-crushing to Nigerians and bringing insufferable pressure on the economy.

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking a six-year single term for Nigeria’s presidency.

Naija News reports that the bill sought to amend the 1999 constitution to provide for a single term of six years for the Offices of the President, State Governors and Local Government Area Chairmen.

The bill, which was sponsored by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere from Imo state and 33 other lawmakers, is aimed at curbing wastages occasioned by four years of periodic elections.

However, the bill, which passed its first reading four months ago and slated for a second reading, was rejected during Thursday’s plenary session.

Currently, the 1999 constitution stipulates that a candidate can be elected for a four-year term and can be re-elected for another term, after which he or she can no longer contest for office.

The lawmakers also sought to amend section 3 of the constitution to provide for the recognition of the division of Nigeria into six geopolitical zones.

They also recommended creating the office of two vice presidents from the southern and northern parts of the country.

The lawmakers suggested holding the presidential, governorship, national assembly, state houses of assembly, and local government elections on the same day.

The house swiftly and unanimously rejected the bill when the speaker of the house, Tajudeen Abbas, called for a voice vote following Ugochinyere’s motion for the bill to be read a second time.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has suspended its National Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman over an unauthorized statement.

The Forum announced the development in a statement issued by the Chairman of ACF Board Trustees, Bashir Muhammad Dalhatu and National Secretary, Murtala Aliyu on Thursday.

ACF said, “In particular, Mr. Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency, come 2027.”

The statement noted that “Our attention has been drawn to widely reported statements credited to Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, OFR, Chairman, ACF National Executive Committee (NEC), which were made during the meeting of the NEC, held on Wednesday, November, 2024, at ACF Headquarters, Kaduna.

“The statements were made by the NEC Chairman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected Mr. Osuman’s personal opinion only.

“ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety. For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.”

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed concern over the state of the opposition party, attributing its challenges to selfish interests among its members.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday to mark his 79th birthday, George called for urgent steps to rescue the party ahead of its forthcoming National Convention.

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) member said that while the party leadership was trying its best to ensure all members had a sense of belonging, some ‘desperados’ were doing everything possible to thwart their efforts.

Calling for a united PDP, George said that the party’s founding fathers, who had gone to the world beyond, would be crying in their graves because PDP has become “a shadow of itself due to selfish interests of some members.”

He described as disheartening and pitiable a situation where some pretentious members were already working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

The National Economic Council (NEC) has issued a one-week deadline to states that are yet to comply with providing their State Police Status reports.

The deadline was issued on Thursday during the NEC meeting in Abuja presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reports that while thirty-three states have already submitted their reports, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory are yet to provide their State Police Status reports.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, said the states were mandated to submit their positions on State Police so the council can adopt a consolidated position on the creation of State Police by their next meeting.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja has announced plans to extradite Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to face charges in Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, welcomed Ekpa’s arrest in Finland and viewed it as a step towards ensuring justice.

Gusau stated, “The CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice.”

Ekpa was recently remanded by a Finnish district court in Lahti on probable cause for public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent in Nigeria.

Authorities allege that Ekpa used social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda linked to IPOB, which advocates for the secession of southeastern Nigeria. These activities are reported to date back to August 2021.

In addition to these charges, Finnish authorities have previously investigated Ekpa for alleged financial crimes, including fundraising through dubious means.

Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen of the Central Criminal Police revealed that Ekpa’s actions from Finland have led to violence against civilians and authorities in southeastern Nigeria.

