‘Nigeria To Move For Simon Ekpa’s Extradition From Finland’

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja has announced plans to extradite Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to face charges in Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, welcomed Ekpa’s arrest in Finland and viewed it as a step towards ensuring justice.

Gusau stated, “The CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice.”

Ekpa was recently remanded by a Finnish district court in Lahti on probable cause for public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent in Nigeria.

Authorities allege that Ekpa used social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda linked to IPOB, which advocates for the secession of southeastern Nigeria. These activities are reported to date back to August 2021.

In addition to these charges, Finnish authorities have previously investigated Ekpa for alleged financial crimes, including fundraising through dubious means.

Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen of the Central Criminal Police revealed that Ekpa’s actions from Finland have led to violence against civilians and authorities in southeastern Nigeria.

Hiltunen stated, “The man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels.”

The investigation also identified four other suspects, born in the 1960s and 1970s, accused of financing terrorism in August 2022.

These individuals were arrested during the first phase of the investigation, with Finnish police emphasizing international collaboration throughout the process.

Simon Ekpa, who has faced prior legal scrutiny, was arrested in Lahti in February 2023 for alleged unlawful fundraising.

Although he was released the same day after questioning, authorities continued investigating his activities on social media and their connection to other crimes.

Beyond his controversial role with IPOB, Ekpa is a recognized local politician in Finland, affiliated with the National Coalition Party.

He has served as a deputy councillor and represented the party on Lahti’s public transport board.

From his residence in Lahti, Ekpa has used social media to advocate for election boycotts and champion Biafra’s independence movement.