‘It’s Time To Calm Down, You Will Be 81 In 2027, You’ve Been Contesting Since 1993’ – Bode George Fires Atiku

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Bode George, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to jettison any plan of contesting the 2027 presidency.

Speaking on Thursday during a press conference to mark his 79th birthday, George told Atiku to step down from the race and allow the younger ones to contest.

According to the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, it is time for Atiku to act like an elder and stop contesting for the presidency, which he has been doing since 1993.

“Now to Atiku, my advice is this: you will be 81 years old in 2027, and you have been contesting for the presidency since 1993. This is the time for you to calm down and act like an elder. I appeal to you in the name of the almighty Allah that you serve, take it easy and leave everything for prosperity,” – Bode George said.

Earlier, Naija News also reported that the PDP chieftain had expressed concern over the state of the opposition party, attributing its challenges to selfish interests among its members.

George called for urgent steps to rescue the party ahead of its forthcoming National Convention.

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) member said that while the party leadership was trying its best to ensure all members had a sense of belonging, some ‘desperados’ were doing everything possible to thwart their efforts.

Calling for a united PDP, George said that the party’s founding fathers, who had gone to the world beyond, would be crying in their graves because PDP has become “a shadow of itself due to selfish interests of some members.”

He described as disheartening and pitiable a situation where some pretentious members were already working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build-up to the 2027 elections.