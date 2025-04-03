Natasha: What Is The Meaning Of This Nonsense, Don’t You Have Daughters? – Bode George Slams National Assembly

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George has strongly condemned the recalling process of embattled Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He fumed that the method used by the Senate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to handle the allegations made by the lawmaker against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is an embarrassment to the country.

Speaking via a statement, Naija News reports that the elder statesman lamented that Nigeria is being embarrassed by the way Akpoti-Uduaghan is being persecuted.

He wondered if the colleagues of the embattled senator have daughters, questioning if they would allow the same treatment of their offsprings.

He said, “I have daughters, and I will not allow anybody to treat my daughters the way they are treating Natasha. That’s why many women are afraid of vying for elective offices. The inconsistencies in INEC’s position will continue to erode public confidence in our democracy. This is no longer a democracy. It portends what is coming in 2027.

“Look at the way Nigeria is being embarrassed globally with the way Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is being persecuted, victimised and hounded. Why? She made an allegation, and instead of setting up an independent body to check the claims, she was suspended.

“Now, they are trying to recall her, using the machinery of state. What is the meaning of this nonsense? Are we this cheap as a country? What type of democracy is this?

“Initially, INEC said the process did not follow laid-down regulations and procedures. In less than 24 hours, the story changed. Now, INEC wants to scrutinise the list of signatories submitted. Seriously? Does what is going on, with many loopholes, make sense to anybody? Why the inconsistency?

“Look at the gang up against Natasha in the Senate. Don’t these Senators have daughters?

“With insecurity, corruption and poverty all over the place, is the Natasha issue the most topical now? She is a very strong member of our party and we will not allow this humiliation at all.

“The law says two-thirds of members of the National Assembly must approve a declaration of a state of emergency. That is, 74 Senators and 240 Representatives. So, what is the meaning of voice vote? Did they get these numbers before the emergency rule was okayed? That’s why I commend Senators Tambuwal, Dickson, Abaribe and others who kicked against the illegality and injustice in the Senate.”