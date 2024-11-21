No Nation Can Prosper Without Investing In Youths – FG

The federal government has said investment in youth is a necessity that no country can play with, as no nation can prosper without investment in its youth.

Vice President Kashim Shettima said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to youth empowerment and development.

Shettima stated this on Thursday, on the theme ‘Shaping Africa’s Future with AfCFTA and Agenda 2063’, during the 2024 Youth Legacy Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima called for a unified effort to bridge generational divides in Nigeria, emphasizing the pivotal role the youths play in shaping Nigeria and the continent’s future.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, he said, “There is no nation that can prosper without investing in its youth. They are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are also the anchors of today.

“President Tinubu is deeply committed to ensuring that the youth not only have a voice but are active participants in shaping our collective destiny.”

He stressed that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063 present vast opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive as innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

“AfCFTA is not just about trade; it is about creating opportunities for our youth to connect, innovate, and lead Africa into a new era of prosperity. Agenda 2063 envisions an integrated and prosperous Africa, but it is the energy, creativity, and resilience of our youth that will transform this vision into reality,” he stated.

Describing the Ubuntu Trade App launched at the event, the Vice President emphasized that the app embodies the spirit of youth innovation.

“This app embodies the spirit of innovation that defines our youth. From agriculture to technology, our young people have consistently demonstrated their ability to create solutions that reshape industries and connect markets. Nigeria’s youths are the ladder upon which we climb to lead in technology, agriculture, and the creative industries,” Shettima said.

The Vice President also assured of the administration’s deliberate inclusion of youth in governance and critical sectors.

“Our engagement with the youth is not symbolic; it is a necessity. By infusing fresh ideas into seasoned experience, we create a synergy that strengthens our nation. You are not spectators; you are architects of the future. This government is your partner in progress, and together, we will shape a legacy that future generations will be proud of,” he promised.

In his goodwill message, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, urged the association to build a network of a free trade area as a way of ideas and human connections between all the people of the African continent.

Mills, represented by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America, David J. Greene, commended Vice President Shettima for his tremendous support towards the successful hosting of the event.

He said the fellowship provides leadership training, and networking opportunities for young Africans working to fast-track economic growth and prosperity to strengthen democratic institutions and to enhance peace security in communities, particularly Nigeria and across Africa.

“Over the past decades, the programme has facilitated the emergence of employment and promotion of thousands of young Africans,” the diplomat said.