President Tinubu, Shettima Join Eid-El-Fitr Prayers In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday, participated in the Eid-El-Fitr prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja, joining millions of Muslims worldwide in marking the end of Ramadan.

The Eid-El-Fitr celebrations, which signify the “festival of breaking the fast,” are a time of thanksgiving, charity, and communal unity.

Alongside the President and Vice President, other notable figures, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and several ministers, attended the special prayers at the venue.

The event highlighted the spirit of solidarity that Eid brings to Muslims worldwide, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural differences.

Eid-El-Fitr begins with special prayers, known as Eid prayers, held in mosques and open spaces. This marks the beginning of festivities, followed by family gatherings where meals are shared, gifts exchanged, and warm greetings are extended among family and friends.

The essence of Eid lies not only in the celebration but in remembering the less fortunate through Zakat al Fitr, a mandatory charitable donation that ensures everyone, regardless of their financial status, can partake in the joy of the occasion.

Eid celebrations vary across cultures, from the elaborate feasts of South Asia to the vibrant clothing and gatherings in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, and the warm celebrations of the Middle East. Despite these cultural differences, the central message of Eid remains consistent: unity, gratitude, and compassion for others.