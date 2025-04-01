Unity, Peace Must Be Our Gift To One Another – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance as key pillars for national progress, drawing from the lessons of Ramadan.

Naija News reports that the Vice President called on Nigerians to support the administration’s ongoing economic reforms, assuring that short-term difficulties would yield long-term benefits for the country.

Speaking on Monday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during a luncheon with Borno State elders and his schoolmates in celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, the Vice President, who spoke through the member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abdulkadir Rahis, said there was a need for continued harmony among citizens.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this Eid-El-Fitr. I wish to also say that we should all perfect, maintain, and build on the sense of unity that exists among us for our collective gain and progress as a gift for one another.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to implementing policies that will create sustainable development for all Nigerians. Just as Ramadan teaches endurance, we ask for your continued patience as these necessary reforms take root and bear fruit,” he said.

The Vice President, who arrived in his home state on Sunday evening, urged Nigerians to continue embodying the spiritual lessons gained during Ramadan as a pathway to national development.

“Peaceful coexistence is very important and we should not relent in maintaining that virtue. It will go a long way in bringing about the development of ourselves and the nation,” he stated.

Shettima enjoined the citizens of Borno State and Nigerians to always maintain traits of humility and communal living in line with the teachings of the Holy books, values he described as foundational to national progress.