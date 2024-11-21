NEC Gives Deadline On State Police Status Reports

The National Economic Council (NEC) has issued a one-week deadline to states that are yet to comply with providing their State Police Status reports.

The deadline was issued on Thursday during the NEC meeting in Abuja presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reports that while thirty-three states have already submitted their reports, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory are yet to provide their State Police Status reports.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, said the states were mandated to submit their positions on State Police so the council can adopt a consolidated position on the creation of State Police by their next meeting.

“These three states are Adamawa, Kebbi and incidentally Kwara, which is the state of the Governors’ Forum’s Chairman, and the FCT are yet to submit their positions.

“The council mandated these remaining states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next one week, and resolved to present a consolidated state’s position on the state police to the National Economic Council at our next meeting,” Diri said.

The meeting also discussed topics such as Power, Agriculture, and various other important issues.