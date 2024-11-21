Wike’s Actions Not Unusual, PDP Should Focus On Resolving Challenges – Senate Minority Caucus

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, has downplayed concerns regarding the relationship between former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday night after a closed-door meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, Moro emphasized that the focus of the opposition party should be on resolving its internal leadership challenges and uniting its members.

“The PDP is not just about Damagun or Wike; it’s about its members,” Moro stated. “We are working tirelessly to bring the party back to its winning ways. Wike’s actions are not unusual. What matters is our collective resolve to address any forces undermining the party’s stability.”

During the meeting, the lawmakers reviewed the party’s performance in recent off-season elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Moro acknowledged the setbacks but stressed the importance of learning from past failures to secure future victories.

“Losing is painful, but every failure teaches a lesson. We are focusing on ensuring that the PDP doesn’t face similar setbacks, especially in states like Osun, where we currently hold power,” he added.

The PDP Senate Caucus also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

The lawmakers called for immediate reforms to restore confidence in the nation’s electoral system.