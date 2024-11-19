Your Connivance With APC To Subvert The Will Of The People Is A Dangerous Precedent – Lagos LP Chair Sends Warning To INEC

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Dayo Ekong, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of undermining the democratic will of Nigerians.

She lamented that the pattern of betrayal by the electoral body was becoming more glaring.

Citing the 2023 presidential election and the recently concluded governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, she argued that the commission’s repeated “compromises” have made it clear that “the fox is not just in the henhouse, but running it.”

Ekong shared her reservation in a statement released on Tuesday.

She insisted that INEC’s repeated failures are a product of corruption orchestrated in collaboration with the ruling party.

Ekong condemned this “unholy alliance,” which she said prioritises power over people, ambition over accountability, and selfish gain over the national interest

She said, “Despite promises of deploying technology to enhance transparency, we witnessed the brazen manipulation of results, delays in uploading critical data, and a lack of accountability in addressing the concerns raised by political parties and citizens.

“Nigerians hoped this would serve as a lesson for future polls, but instead, the pattern of betrayal was repeated in Edo and Ondo States, where irregularities, voter suppression, and blatant partisanship were on full display.

“INEC’s actions—or lack thereof—have raised serious questions about its independence.

“The connivance with the ruling party to subvert the will of the people is a dangerous precedent, one that undermines not just elections but the very fabric of our democracy.”

The LP chair emphasised that the appointment process must be overhauled to ensure that only individuals with unimpeachable integrity and non-partisan records are given the sacred duty of overseeing elections.

To guarantee transparency, she proposed that Civil society organisations and credible stakeholders must have a role in vetting these appointments

“Those found guilty of manipulating election results, engaging in voter suppression, or colluding with political actors at all levels must face harsh punishments that serve as a deterrent.

“This is not a fight for the Labour Party alone, it is a fight for every Nigerian who believes in the power of their vote and the promise of democracy,” Ekong stated.

She called on civil society groups, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to wake up to their responsibilities.