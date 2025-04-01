How Adebanjo Made Peter Obi Win Lagos In 2023 Elections – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has disclosed that the late Ayo Adebanjo played a pivotal role in the 2023 victory recorded by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos State.

He stated this on Monday while paying tribute to the late leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

Abure’s tribute was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, after he led a delegation of the Labour Party executives to the residence of the late elder statesman over the weekend.

Applauding Adebanjo for his effort, Abure insisted that the late politician deserved credit for his contribution to the electoral upset.

According to him, Adebanjo’s troubleshooting efforts not only engendered peace in the Labour Party but also propelled the party into achieving massive successes in the last general elections.

He said, “Recall that the Labour Party played a major role in the 2023 general elections. I can remember whenever a crisis came up, he (Adebanjo) would summon me to Lagos.

“We would discuss and reach amicable resolutions in those crises.

“Our strong performance in the last general elections can be credited to his several interventions. He navigated several of such cases, particularly in Lagos, and today, that state is one of the strongest bases of the party. I learnt a lot from Pa Adebanjo personally, that culture of resistance, defending what is right, defending democracy and the rule of law, I learnt it from him.

“I am happy that the struggle to enthrone democracy in Nigeria was achieved in his lifetime. Many of his contemporaries were not that lucky. He saw an unbroken democracy for close to 25 years, and he participated in it. We were able to identify and put together all our candidates from the presidential candidate down to the least position and the ruling oligarchy didn’t believe what they saw in the 2023 general elections.

“For the first time, we mobilised the youths of this country. For the first time, the youth of the country saw hope and they were living it. They envisioned themselves in it and we were able to achieve that change. Pa Adebanjo, as old as he was, led the struggle.”