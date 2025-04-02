Obi Speaks On Contesting 2027 Presidential Election, Forming Alliance

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has revealed that he is working alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other key political figures for the greater good of Nigeria.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made this statement in an interview on Arise News Prime Time on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that he emphasized that the essence of their collaboration is centered around the well-being of Nigeria and not merely political power.

He stated, “Elections are won and lost by the votes of the people. All these things people are talking about are because we are not in a democracy. We are talking about working together for the sake of the country. That is why I am not desperate to be President, but I am desperate to see Nigeria work.”

He acknowledged the importance of alliances in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape but expressed disappointment in how past alliances have been driven by personal power struggles rather than national progress.

“It was all these alliances that brought Nigeria to where we are today. Because people were blinded. Instead of seeing what they will do to make the country work and make it productive, they are focused on wrestling power. What are we going to use the power to do?” he questioned.

Obi reiterated his commitment to bringing about positive change in critical sectors such as education and healthcare. Reflecting on his presidential bid in 2023, he explained that his aim was to offer a new approach for Nigeria.

“I ran in 2023 because I wanted to do something different. By now, you would have seen something different in education. I would have even visited schools. In the health sector, we have over 70% of primary healthcare not functional,” Obi pointed out.

He further highlighted the economic struggles Nigerians face daily. “So many Nigerians today don’t know where the next meal will come from. So, the people have to know that this man can do it,” Obi added.

Addressing the economic situation, Obi discussed the devaluation of the naira and the country’s lack of productivity. He emphasized that without economic productivity, currency devaluation would only worsen the situation.

“You talk about the devaluation of the naira; there is nothing wrong with it. I would have allowed the naira to follow, but there would be productivity,” he explained.

Obi also expressed concern over Nigeria’s high-interest rates, which he believes stifles business and economic growth. “Today, nobody is producing anything. How can you do business when the interest rate is over 40%? So, we need to do the right thing, and we can do it,” he said.

When asked about his plans for the 2027 presidential election, Obi expressed reluctance to focus on his candidacy for the future, emphasizing that his priority is to collaborate with others to ensure the country’s success.

He said, “I am reluctant to talk about 2027. Yes, I am part of the coalition. But whatever alignment must discuss the future of the country. We must discuss doing it to invest in education not just to wrest power. We are talking about working together to save Nigeria. I am not desperate to be President but to see Nigeria work.”