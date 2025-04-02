Wike Insulted Sensitivity Of Ijaw People – Okaba

The President General of Ijaw National Congress (IJC), Benjamin Okaba, has said Ijaw people support the position of Governor Douye Diri against any rally for Nyesom Wike in Bayelsa State.

Naija News reports that Professor Okaba said the former Governor of Rivers State insulted the sensitivity of Ijaw people.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Okaba stated that Bayelsa holds a special place in the hearts of Ijaw people and Wike who had insulted Ijaw people would not be allowed to desecrate it.

He further dismissed George Turnah‘s statement, the Convener of New Associates for Wike, regarding the rally, stating that Wike sponsors the group.

His words: “Going back to history, two years before the governorship elections in Rivers State. Wike came up with this political brand. Which he interchanged with GDN, that’s the the Grassroots Democratic Movement. So, it is very deceptive for anybody to take this as something that is outside the initiative of Wike. NEW is an agency that is sponsored and placed on a mission to capture power at all cost.

“That point has to be made. Then, the Governor of the state after consultations with security agencies declared that such an event was not proper at this particular time. Anybody has the right to convey a meeting, is a constitutional right to gather people within, whether you are from the state or where or not the state. But if there are security issues tied to it, I think we should prioritize, we should pay attention to those issues.

“So, the best advice to give is that we shouldn’t have a repeat of the Abalama situation. Wike has insulted the sensitivity of the Ijaw people. To the extent that we are even trying to examine the mental state and DNA of those Ijaw men and women that are that are in his support in the desecration of Ijaw land. He has done enough outside. Bayelsa is very special to Ijaw people.

“It’s just like Ife to Yoruba people, you don’t go and desecrate. This man said, he has made a statement earlier that he’s going to bring fire into any state that challenges him in Rivers State. And will you allow a governor to sit by and allow this thing? No. So the Governor has responded very well.

“And I can assure you that what the Governor did is in the best interest of this nation. I as president of Ijaw National Congress cannot guarantee the safety of anybody that will turn up in that program. Because Wike’s choice of words was very demeaning. In fact, Wike even refered to Pa Clark in a very dastardly way. Wike also said Asawana. Let me tell you the truth, asawana is not a love song.

“For those of us who understand the implications, it’s not something we say anywhere. We will allow the gods to fight for themselves. But on the issue you’ve just raised, I think it’s proper, under whatever guise. First of all it was to receive Wike. Now, they have changed their banner, to receiving political appointees. It tells you the desperation. It tells you that these people don’t mean anything good for, Niger Delta and Ijaw people. It’s to tell you that, they are trying to push through and force the people, and I don’t know how imposition can work in a political circle like where we are today.”