Wike Congratulates Governor Okpebholo, Urges Focus On Governance

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State following the ruling by the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal, which upheld his victory in the September 2024 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed confidence in Okpebholo’s ability to fulfill his promises to the people of Edo State.

In a statement made by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister urged Governor Okpebholo to remain focused and committed to his governance agenda, despite the distractions posed by political adversaries.

Wike emphasized that Okpebholo’s victory was a reaffirmation of the mandate given to him by the people of Edo State.

He warned the governor not to be distracted by “elements seeking to grab power through the back door” but to remain dedicated to serving the people.

“This victory is not just for Governor Okpebholo but for the people of Edo State who elected him into office. I encourage him to remain steadfast in his service to the people and continue the work he has started,” Wike stated.

The FCT Minister also expressed his belief in Okpebholo’s leadership, praising the governor’s initial steps in office.

“I believe in him, and from what I have seen so far, I am confident that his government will make a positive impact on Edo State and its people,” Wike added.