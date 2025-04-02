‘Attacks On Nwaeke Will Not Deter The Unveiling Of Fubara’s Rot’ – APC Urges Security Agencies To Investigate Suspend Governor

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that attacks on the former Head of the State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, will not deter him from spilling the rots of suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that APC Chairman in the state, Tony Chidugam Okocha, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, asked security agencies in the country to investigate Fubara over the allegation of orchestrating the bombing of the State Assembly.

Okocha stated that Nwaeke, as the Head of Service in Rivers State at the time, was the Number 3 man in the State, and as such, his revelation cannot be hearsay.

APC, who had earlier accused Fubara of being the brain behind the incident, said the public revelation made by Nwaeke on how Fubara facilitated the incident has now vindicated it.

The party added that taxpayers’ money in Rivers State was wasted in a way and manner that cannot be forgotten in a hurry amidst scarce resources and global economic crunch.

The statement reads, “The APC in Rivers State is strong in her belief that the relevant Security Agencies will be professional enough to get at the root cause of this whole matter, and make such public.

“The verbal attacks staged against the resigned HoS, will not deter the Statesman from unveiling the rots of Sim Fubara’s which we harped on as opposition political party. On this matter, APC shall function as watchdogs.

“As if that wasn’t enough, the suspended governor went a step further in less than 48 hours after the bombing to personally supervise the pulling down of the assembly complex, while his supporters cheered him on.

“The Supreme Court put it rightly in her unanimous judgement delivered on 28th February, 2025, by describing the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a ‘Dictator’.

“Yes, he was a Dictator! The explosive revelation or allegations if you like, made by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service in Rivers State further corroborates the position of the Rivers APC as submitted by Sir (Chief) Tony C Okocha, the State Party Chairman, that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the architect of the entire political crisis in Rivers State, leading to the swift intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, with the declaration of a state of emergency to restore law and order, and forestall a total breakdown of peace in Rivers State.

“In a press release by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service in Rivers State, he stated categorically that the political crisis was “orchestrated by Fubara himself”.

“What is most interesting to the APC in Rivers State as a responsible political party is that Dr George Nwaeke’s revelations and testimonies of how suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his squad bombed the Rivers State House of Assembly is an eye witness account.

“Again, it has clearly vindicated the APC in Rivers State as the only visible and viable opposition political party in the State, and has cemented the love for the party in the heart of well meaning Rivers people as the voice of the voiceless, and the hope for a better Rivers State.”