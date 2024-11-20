Tinubu Is PDP’s Problem, He Had No Business Appointing Wike Into His Cabinet – Showumi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of being responsible for the problem in the main opposition party.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi, former Ogun PDP governorship candidate, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, Tinubu is the major problem in PDP, noting that the President had no business appointing the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without talking to the party.

Sowunmi stated that when former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, wanted to form a national unity government, he consulted the party’s elders.

He said, “People will like to say Wike is the problem in PDP but I will rather say President Bola Tinubu.

“He has no business appointing our member into his cabinet without talking to us. He had no business taking Nyesom Wike from our party and appointing him.”

Speaking on the crisis rocking the party, Sowunmi expressed optimism that the PDP will surmount its current challenges to reposition itself for power again.

He added that the party is neither dead nor sick, arguing that the PDP is struggling with democracy.

He said, “We have not gotten to a stage whereby we will say we have gotten a new (set of ) executives. There are complications as to where Wike stands since he is a minister in the APC government and he is still in the PDP.

“These are consequences that will have to be managed. But I take very strong objections to the fact that you are explaining that the party is dead.”