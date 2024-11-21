Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 21st November, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 21st November, 2024

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh.

The President also sacked Mrs. Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike, as the Registrar of the institution and ordered the immediate dissolution of its Governing Council.

A statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the sacking of the officials and Governing Council follows reports of appointing an underqualified Vice Chancellor and ignoring due process.

President Tinubu also expressed concerns about the council’s disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process.

Onanuga’s statement added that President Tinubu also approved the removal of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, Benue State.

The president accused Salami of carrying out illegal actions including suspending the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures and ignoring warnings from the Federal Ministry of Education on his actions.

The sacked Pro-chancellor was said to have resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the Ministry’s Directors, including the Permanent Secretary.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared its support for northerners vying for the presidency and other key positions in the 2027 general elections, citing the need to rescue the region and the country from the adverse effects of current socio-economic policies.

During its National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna State, the forum expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in the North under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF criticized the Federal Government’s approach to leadership selection, accusing it of elevating individuals without the requisite competence or experience to positions of power.

The forum further emphasized its readiness to support Northern politicians committed to rescuing the region and the nation.

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, sacked Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The sack of Umar follows the closed-door session of the lawmakers in which the lawmakers approved the removal of the embattled CCT Chairman.

The Senate announced that more than 84 lawmakers supported the decision to remove Umar from office.

The Senate invoked section 157(1) of the 1999 constitution which stipulates that 2/3 of the membership of the Senate can remove the head of any statutory body alleged to have indulged in gross misconduct and misdemeanour in office.

The lawmakers had earlier moved into an executive session to discuss the allegations against Umar following a motion moved in the Order Paper by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Senator observed that the CCT boss had fallen short of the requisite standard of a public officer to conduct the affairs of such a Tribunal.

He said the lawmakers have received a series of petitions, complaints and allegations of corruption and misconduct against the chairman.

Bamidele added that despite summons for Umar to appear before the lawmakers, he only did so once and ignored other invitations. The CCT boss was also accused of absenteeism from office for more than one month, without permission.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Ondo State Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Adelami Olayide, marking the formal conclusion of the electoral process.

The certificates were handed over on Wednesday in Abuja by the Supervisory National Commissioner for Ondo State, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, four days after INEC declared Aiyedatiwa the winner of the governorship election held last Saturday.

Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious with 366,781 votes, decisively defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 117,845 votes.

The APC candidate secured victory in all 18 local government areas of the state, reinforcing the party’s dominance in Ondo.

However, the election results have been rejected by the PDP and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who alleged irregularities in the process. The opposition party has vowed to challenge the results in court, claiming its mandate was stolen.

A total of ₦1.411 trillion, representing the October 2024 Federation Accounts Revenue, has been shared between the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils (LGAs).

In a statement released by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation on Wednesday, it was revealed that the funds were allocated during the November 2024 meeting of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in Bauchi State, chaired by the Accountant General, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein.

The meeting followed the 2024 National Council on Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED), hosted by the Bauchi State Government.

The total distributable revenue of ₦1.411 trillion included ₦206.319 billion in distributable statutory revenue, ₦622.312 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), ₦17.111 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and ₦566.000 billion from Exchange Difference revenue.

According to a communiqué issued by FAAC, the gross revenue for October 2024 stood at ₦2.668 trillion, with deductions for collection costs amounting to ₦97.517 billion and transfers, interventions, and refunds totaling ₦1.159 trillion.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has called out President Bola Tinubu over his decision not to have a principal or single spokesperson.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with Arise News, Sowunmi said the kind of mistakes President Tinubu makes is disgusting and unexpected from someone like him who has been the Governor of Lagos State.

According to him, having more than one spokesperson without a head does not work. He asked who would be saddled with the task of breaking the news if the situation occurred or who would be called upon immediately.

Naija News recalls that in a statement late on Monday night, presidential media aide, Bayo Onanuga stated that there is no single spokesperson for President Tinubu.

Speaking against the backdrop of Onanuga’s statement, Sowunmi said someone with Tinubu’s wealth of experience and investment in media should understand the need to communicate to the citizens properly and not have a cacophony of voices speaking for him.

The embattled acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has clarified that his meeting with state chairmen of the party has nothing to do with plots to retain his position.

Speaking at the PDP headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Damagum said the meeting was simply about familiarizing themselves, stressing that more than half of the chairmen are new.

He added that Wednesday’s meeting has nothing to do with issues relating to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which has been postponed three times as issues of NEC are strictly within the purview of the National Working Committee and the party chairman.

Damagum noted that Wednesday’s meeting was a normal interactive meeting and dismissed every insinuation stating otherwise.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Head of the Osun State Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Moses Lohor, and members of his team for attempted murder.

The development was confirmed by Samuel Ojo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, through a statement issued by Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, after a closed-door meeting with the governor and the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Umar Abba.

The incident in question involved the alleged shooting of Wakeel Nurudeen Iyanda Alowonle, Chairman of the Osun State Transport Management System, on Monday night by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by Lohor.

The police claimed that Alowonle was shot while allegedly attempting to evade arrest after a pistol and ammunition were reportedly found in his car. However, the Osun State government described the shooting as a suspected case of murder.

Kolapo Alimi, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, condemned the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Governor Adeleke has vowed to ensure justice is served, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to protecting citizens from abuse of power.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has dismissed claims that the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, which returned Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to office, was influenced by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday during a visit by the governor, Ganduje stated that the people of Ondo State voted en masse for Aiyedatiwa across all 18 local government areas.

He emphasized the overwhelming support for the APC, pointing out that the party won in 202 out of 203 wards in the state.

Ganduje credited the victory to the governor’s performance in office and the effective mobilization of party structures at all levels.

He urged Aiyedatiwa to sustain his developmental strides and continue to strengthen the APC’s presence in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their support and to the APC leadership for their confidence in his administration.

He reiterated his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises and fostering unity within the party.

A court in the British Virgin Islands has authorized Chinese investors, Zhongshan, to seize £20 million ($25 million) from Nigeria’s foreign-denominated assets due to a failed Ogun trade zone agreement dating back to the early 2000s, during the tenure of then-Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

On November 8, Justice Paul Webster of the British Virgin Islands High Court ruled that Nigeria could not claim immunity from the enforcement of an arbitral award in favor of Zhongshan.

The decision was based on the bilateral investment treaty between China and Nigeria, which included a clause stipulating that both nations must enforce arbitration awards.

According to Peoples Gazette, the judge interpreted this clause as Nigeria’s written consent to enforcement under the treaty, thus enabling Zhongshan to pursue judgment debt collection.

Justice Webster cited Section 13(3) of the State Immunity Act 1978, mandating the British Virgin Islands to permit Zhongshan to recover the debt from Nigeria’s assets in the UK.

This judgment is part of a growing list of legal setbacks Nigeria has faced internationally. Courts in France, Belgium, Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions have also dismissed Nigeria’s sovereign immunity arguments, consistently ruling in favor of Zhongshan.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.