Ganduje Dismisses Allegations Of Tinubu’s Influence In Ondo Election

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has dismissed claims that the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, which returned Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to office, was influenced by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday during a visit by the governor, Ganduje stated that the people of Ondo State voted en masse for Aiyedatiwa across all 18 local government areas.

He emphasized the overwhelming support for the APC, pointing out that the party won in 202 out of 203 wards in the state.

Ganduje credited the victory to the governor’s performance in office and the effective mobilization of party structures at all levels.

He urged Aiyedatiwa to sustain his developmental strides and continue to strengthen the APC’s presence in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their support and to the APC leadership for their confidence in his administration.

He reiterated his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises and fostering unity within the party.

Ganduje said, “There was no subterranean support from any quarters. No external influence from the government, the Presidency or any other external forces. The election is not the efforts of the elite alone. It is not the efforts of the middle class alone, it is the efforts of also the grassroots alone.

“This must be an issue that was embraced by all. You enjoyed the support of the electorate in the state. We have to congratulate you on this landslide victory. I know Ondo people are progressives which was why they will cooperate with you.”