Anambra 2025: APC Gives Appointment To Cross Rivers Governor, Shettima, Adeyanji, Others [Full List]
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the composition of the 2025 Anambra State Gubernatorial primary election and appeal committee.
Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Thursday night in a post on the APC’s official 𝕏 handle.
The ruling party named the Governor of Cross River State, HE. Bassey Otu as Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, while Rabiu Suleiman Bichi was named Chairman of the Primary Election Appeal Committee.
Primary Election Committee:
Governor Bassey Otu – Chairman
Governor Biodun Oyebanji – Deputy Chairman
Akintunde Adegboye – Member
Abacha Mallam Kadai – member
Ada Ogbu – Member
Ibrahim Jirgi – Member
Joshua Lidani – Secretary
Primary Election Appeal Committee
Rabiu Suleiman Bichi – Chairman
Tosin Adeyanji – Member
Edward Ihejirika – Member
Shehu Shettima – Member
Fafowora Folarin – Secretary
Secretariat (Primary Election/Primary Election Committee)
Sani Galadima
Isah Daniel
Stanley Ugboaja
Joy Akang
Ahmed Musa Gaidam
Marwan Ishaq
Baba Ali Dauda
Umoren Ekpedeme Akpan
Ogadinma Jane Nwosu
Ikpe Jane
Adamu Ahmed Doma
Isah Abdullahi Gulma
Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Anambra State governorship election for Saturday, November 8th, 2025.