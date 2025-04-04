Anambra 2025: APC Gives Appointment To Cross Rivers Governor, Shettima, Adeyanji, Others [Full List]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the composition of the 2025 Anambra State Gubernatorial primary election and appeal committee.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Thursday night in a post on the APC’s official 𝕏 handle.

The ruling party named the Governor of Cross River State, HE. Bassey Otu as Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, while Rabiu Suleiman Bichi was named Chairman of the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Primary Election Committee:

Governor Bassey Otu – Chairman

Governor Biodun Oyebanji – Deputy Chairman

Akintunde Adegboye – Member

Abacha Mallam Kadai – member

Ada Ogbu – Member

Ibrahim Jirgi – Member

Joshua Lidani – Secretary

Primary Election Appeal Committee

Rabiu Suleiman Bichi – Chairman

Tosin Adeyanji – Member

Edward Ihejirika – Member

Shehu Shettima – Member

Fafowora Folarin – Secretary

Secretariat (Primary Election/Primary Election Committee)

Sani Galadima

Isah Daniel

Stanley Ugboaja

Joy Akang

Ahmed Musa Gaidam

Marwan Ishaq

Baba Ali Dauda

Umoren Ekpedeme Akpan

Ogadinma Jane Nwosu

Ikpe Jane

Adamu Ahmed Doma

Isah Abdullahi Gulma

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Anambra State governorship election for Saturday, November 8th, 2025.