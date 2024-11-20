Senate Sacks Danladi Umar As CCT Chairman

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, sacked Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The sack of Umar follows the closed-door session of the lawmakers in which the lawmakers approved the removal of the embattled CCT Chairman.

The Senate announced that more than 84 lawmakers supported the decision to remove Umar from office.

The Senate invoked section 157(1) of the 1999 constitution which stipulates that 2/3 of the membership of the Senate can remove the head of any statutory body alleged to have indulged in gross misconduct and misdemeanour in office.

The lawmakers had earlier moved into an executive session to discuss the allegations against Umar following a motion moved in the Order Paper by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

It was titled, “Invocation of the provision of Section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended for the removal of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.”

The Senator observed that the CCT boss had fallen short of the requisite standard of a public officer to conduct the affairs of such a Tribunal.

He said the lawmakers have received a series of petitions, complaints and allegations of corruption and misconduct against the chairman.

Bamidele added that despite summons for Umar to appear before the lawmakers, he only did so once and ignored other invitations. The CCT boss was also accused of absenteeism from office for more than one month, without permission.

He noted that based on these, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, forwarded the name of Mr. Abdullahi Usman Bello to the Senate for confirmation as the new Chairman of the Tribunal, and at the Plenary Sitting of the Senate on Thursday, 4th July, 2024, his appointment was duly confirmed, hence the need for the erstwhile Chairman to vacate the office for the substantive Chairman to officially resume office.

According to Bamidele, ‘The Senate: Notes that the Code of Conduct Tribunal is one of the key components of Federal Institutions in the country, saddled with the sacred statutory responsibilities of maintaining high standard of morality in the conduct of government business and to ensure that the actions and behaviours of public officers conform to the highest standards of public morality and accountability;

“Also notes that a statutory institution of such magnitude is expected to be an epitome of moral rectitude and should be seen to uphold the virtues of integrity, probity and accountability. However, the conduct of Mr. Yakubu Danladi Umar, who is the Chairman of the Tribunal has fallen short of the requisite standard of a public officer to conduct the affairs of such Tribunal;

“Concerned that the Senate has been inundated with series of petitions and allegations of corruption/misconduct against the Chairman, a situation that necessitated the 9th Senate, through the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions to invite him to series of its investigative hearings in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding those allegations.

“However, he appeared before the Committee only once and thereafter avoided subsequent invitations;

“Also concerned about his alleged absenteeism from office for more than one month, without permission and recuse to his position, coupled with preponderance of corruption allegation, misappropriation, and physical street brawl with a security man in the FCT vis-à-vis his current investigation by the EFCC, ICPC and the DSS. All these are tantamount to acts of negligence and gross misconduct, unbecoming of a Chairman of such a reputable Tribunal;

“Aware of the series of overwhelming allegations against the Chairman, Mr. President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, forwarded the name of Mr. Abdullahi Usman Bello to the Senate for confirmation as the new Chairman of the Tribunal, and at the Plenary Sitting of the Senate on Thursday, 4th July, 2024, his appointment was duly confirmed, hence the need for the erstwhile Chairman to vacate the office for the substantive Chairman to officially resume office.”