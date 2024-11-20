Senate Enters Closed-Door Session To Discuss Removal Of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

The Senate, presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has gone into a closed-door session to deliberate on the potential removal of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Justice Danladi Umar.

This development follows a motion sponsored by Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, who invoked Section 157(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which outlines the process for removing the Chairman of the CCT.

Bamidele urged the Senate to act on the motion, citing a plethora of petitions against Justice Umar.

To ensure a seamless and rancor-free debate, senators opted for a closed-door session to address grey areas before opening discussions to the full Chamber, a source within the Senate told Daily Post.

The Constitution mandates a two-thirds majority vote of the joint Chambers for the removal of the CCT Chairman.

If Justice Umar is removed, the motion indicates that Abdullahi Usman Bello would be sworn in as the substantive Chairman of the tribunal.

The deliberations come amid growing concerns over the conduct and operations of the CCT, with the outcome of the Senate’s decision likely to impact the tribunal’s leadership and operations.

The Senate is expected to resume an open session once internal discussions are concluded.