Senator Umeh Slams Senate’s Rejection Of Motion To Immortalize Humphrey Nwosu

The Senator representing Anambra Central at the Senate, Victor Umeh, has expressed his dismay over the rejection of a motion seeking to immortalize the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, who played a key role in Nigeria’s democratic history.

On Wednesday, a motion raised by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and co-sponsored by members of the minority caucus, particularly from the South-East, was rejected by the Senate.

Naija News reports that the motion sought to recognize Nwosu’s courageous defense of the democratic electoral process during the 1993 presidential elections, which is widely regarded as one of the most credible elections in Nigeria’s history.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, acknowledged that the motion was contentious.

He highlighted the divided public opinion on Prof. Nwosu’s role in the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election. When the motion was put to a voice vote, the ‘nays’ dominated, effectively rejecting the proposal.

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Senator Umeh condemned the Senate’s rejection, calling it undemocratic. He expressed frustration over the treatment of a man who had made significant contributions to Nigeria’s electoral process.

“It is a question of people not being fair to a man who has done so well. Instead of giving him accolades, we want to be uncharitable to him even in death.

“This motion came at the most timely moment because he will be buried on Friday, just two days away,” Umeh said.

Umeh further emphasized that it was essential to discuss Prof. Nwosu’s contributions, particularly at a time when his funeral was imminent.

He argued that those who opposed immortalizing Nwosu had the right to express their views, just as those in support should be allowed to voice their opinion. “Shutting down the motion the way it was done this morning is very undemocratic,” Umeh added.

Senator Umeh suggested that the Senate leadership should have allowed for a debate on the motion, noting that such motions are regularly debated, regardless of the opinions surrounding them.

He pointed out that rejecting the motion was unfair to Prof. Nwosu, who had contributed immensely to the country’s electoral system.

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, the former Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission, was responsible for overseeing the June 12, 1993, presidential election that declared late MKO Abiola the winner.

The election is often considered one of the most credible and free elections ever held in Nigeria. Despite the election’s subsequent annulment, Prof. Nwosu’s role in the democratic process has left a lasting legacy.