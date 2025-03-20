Natasha Unfazed By Recall Attempts, Says Move Is Sponsored

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed that she is unbothered by ongoing efforts to initiate her recall from the Senate.

The suspended legislator made this known through her media aide, Israel Arogbonlo, in an exclusive phone call with Punch on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the move to recall Akpoti-Uduaghan came to light on Wednesday when some constituents in her area, specifically in the Okehi Local Government Area, began registering for the recall process.

Local electorates participating in the exercise cited dissatisfaction with the senator’s performance in key areas such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, and education as reasons for their discontent.

A constituent involved in the recall process, Nura Ibrahim, mentioned that the effort was a cross-party initiative, fueled by frustration with Akpoti-Uduaghan’s inability to address the pressing needs of the community. Ibrahim emphasized that a collective desire for change had prompted the move.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media aide swiftly dismissed the recall efforts as being orchestrated by “fifth columnists”—those working behind the scenes to undermine her.

He further stated that there was no legitimate basis for the recall and insisted that it would not succeed.

“Whatever you are seeing is being sponsored by the fifth columnists. We have no reason to want to join issues with anybody. As far as we are concerned, the recall attempts wouldn’t stand,” the aide remarked.

He also referenced a protest held just two days ago by actual constituents, who reportedly affirmed that there were no plans to initiate a recall.

“We are not under any form of pressure and we will never be,” the aide added, reinforcing that the senator remained undeterred by the recall efforts.