Senate Goes Into Closed Session To Deliberate On State Of Emergency In Rivers

The Senate went into a closed session on Thursday to deliberate on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The move to enter a closed session was announced after Senate President Godswill Akpabio read a letter from President Tinubu at plenary.

Following the reading of the letter, Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion for the Senate to discuss the matter in private, citing Order 135 of the Senate’s rules.

The motion for the closed session was seconded by Senate minority leader Abba Moro. The decision to deliberate behind closed doors marks a significant step in the legislative process as the Senate discusses the controversial declaration.

On Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing escalating political unrest as the reason.

Naija News had earlier reported that the president suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

In the wake of the suspension, President Tinubu appointed a sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd.), to oversee the state’s affairs during this period of political instability.