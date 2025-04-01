10th Senate Has Achieved More Than What The 8th And 9th Senate Put Together Achieved – Akpabio’s Aide

Kenny Okolugbo, of the Communications and Strategy Office of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has submitted that the 10th Senate has achieved more in two years than what the 8th and 9th Senate put together achieved in eight years.

The media aide made the submission while speaking on Mic On podcast with Seun Okinbaloye.

He argued that the 10th Senate under Akpabio’s leadership is making giant strides in different areas, but Nigerians are not aware of the progress being recorded.

According to him, the 10th Senate has recorded uncommon achievements in such a short time.

“The 10th Senate has achieved more than with due respect to the 9th Senate, and the 8th Senate has achieved more than what the 8th Senate and 9th Senate put together has achieved, and they are just two years on and Nigerians don’t seem to know it.

“If you want to talk about the student loan bill, the credit loan scheme, these were all passed in the 10th Senate. You want to talk about the South-South Development Commission, the South East Development Commission, the Southwest Development Commission, the North West Development Commsison, the North Central Development Commisson. We are going to talk about the universities, infact yesterday, the Senate President talked about five bills that have been assented by the President.

“We are doing a documentary on the two years anniversary of the 10th Senate. It will interest you that when you see what the 10th Senate has achieved, you will call it an uncommon achievement, so it makes my heart bleed when people now go out there and are only just talking about the negative aspects,” the media aide submitted.

Asked why the 10th Senate seems to always be trending for negative things, Okolugbo said Senator Akpabio once explained to him that the media misrepresentation had always existed since he was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.