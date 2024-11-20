ACF Backs Northern Presidential Candidate To Unseat Tinubu In 2027

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared its support for northerners vying for the presidency and other key positions in the 2027 general elections, citing the need to rescue the region and the country from the adverse effects of current socio-economic policies.

During its National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna State, the forum expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in the North under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF criticized the Federal Government’s approach to leadership selection, accusing it of elevating individuals without the requisite competence or experience to positions of power.

The forum further emphasized its readiness to support Northern politicians committed to rescuing the region and the nation.

The statement reads, “Security is an irreducible minimum of human existence. In this regard, insecurity in its various manifestations remains the most worrisome challenge of Arewa people, that has even started to corrosively undermine the authority of government; such that people have started to ask what the purpose of government is!

“That those whose responsibility that it is to provide security will be saying they are doing their best is unacceptable. The minimum duty of government is to safeguard life and property, and doing anything less is a failure.

“Members expressed displeasure at the current and continuing improvisation of the proverbial common men and women in the country due to the economic policies of the current administration.

“The Meeting noted in particular that Arewa people remain at great disadvantage, being already relatively worse off economically, compared to other parts of Nigeria. Livelihoods are currently dependent on micro activities. The region faces acute and chronic food insecurity; its youths lack education and skills training. Daunting as these may be, they can be reversed. The time to think big is now.

“Notwithstanding the parlous state of Arewa’s glaring challenging economic conditions, the policies of current Federal Government has continued to make matters much worse, with little indications of needed sensitivity to the precarious existential conditions of Arewa people. Succinctly stated, economic reforms while indeed desirable, should not impoverish the same people that they are meant to serve; the people may not be alive to reap the putative benefits.”