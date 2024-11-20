INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Ondo Governor-Elect Aiyedatiwa, Deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Ondo State Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Adelami Olayide, marking the formal conclusion of the electoral process.

The certificates were handed over on Wednesday in Abuja by the Supervisory National Commissioner for Ondo State, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, four days after INEC declared Aiyedatiwa the winner of the governorship election held last Saturday.

Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious with 366,781 votes, decisively defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 117,845 votes.

The APC candidate secured victory in all 18 local government areas of the state, reinforcing the party’s dominance in Ondo.

However, the election results have been rejected by the PDP and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who alleged irregularities in the process. The opposition party has vowed to challenge the results in court, claiming its mandate was stolen.

Ajayi, a former Deputy Governor, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC of engaging in widespread electoral malpractice to manipulate the election outcome.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Ayo Fadaka, Ajayi alleged that his investigation into the election process uncovered “contents of criminality prosecuted by both APC and the INEC.”