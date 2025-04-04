Natasha: Erratic Behaviour Of INEC Fuels Suspicion Of Manipulation – SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kogi State chapter, has expressed lack of confidence in the recall process of the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking via a statement signed by its Press Secretary, Isaiah Davies Ijele, the party cited experiences from the 2023 Kogi state governorship election and recent developments regarding the recall process.

The SDP noted that INEC’s inconsistency in its pronouncements regarding the petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has undermined public trust and fueled suspicion of manipulation.

The party also questioned how INEC could have confirmed the signatures of nearly 208,132 individuals, a figure that almost doubles the total number of voters in that election.

The SDP called on lovers of democracy worldwide to closely monitor the situation in Kogi State, expressing concern about INEC’s demonstrated incompetence in past elections.

The statement reads in part, “Our party notes with dismay that despite INEC’s previous statements to investigate and prosecute electoral offenders, in Kogi state and cancellation of election results from Okene, Okehi, Adavi, Ajoaokuta, and Ogorimangogo Local Government, the commission proceeded to declare election results without adhering to the stipulated procedures, particularly regarding the actual accredited voters. This raises serious questions about INEC’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring free and fair elections

“Furthermore, the SDP highlights the inconsistency in INEC’s pronouncements regarding the petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. The commission initially declared the petition as not meeting the required standards, only to reverse its position within a short period. This erratic behavior undermines public trust and fuels suspicion of manipulation.

“We call on all lovers of democracy worldwide to closely monitor the situation in Kogi State. The SDP questions how INEC could have confirmed the signatures of nearly 208,132 individuals, a figure that almost doubles the total number of voters in that election.”